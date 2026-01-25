If you’re like me, you’ve watched three – maybe more – of our fellow humans murdered by gun violence in the past four months.

The ubiquitous lens of our phone screens has inundated us with raw footage of shocking killings.

Charlie Kirk. Renee Good. And this morning, a 37-year-old VA nurse named Alex Pretti.

You’ve heard of countless others.

Perhaps you’ve even witnessed some in person. That is trauma.

But what is new today is the universality of viewing murder. With cell phones recording to provide accountability and witness against gaslighting narratives, traumatic images are broadcast around the world with little filter.

I did not set out to view all these killings. Some were sent to me without warning or context: Did you see this? We become unwitting bystanders to the darkest moments of communities both near and far, yet connected through our shared humanity.

A humanity unseen or devalued by those pointing guns.

This morning, I was beginning an essay on the psychology of giving and receiving compliments, as today is National Compliment Day. And then a text popped up from a friend in Europe. I’m watching CNN. It’s a warzone in Minneapolis. This is the Gestapo.

Europe remembers what state violence looks like when it accelerates unchecked.

So I turned to see what she meant, and my writing unraveled. How can I write about feel-good things when everyone will be reeling from this?

I will return to that abandoned theme later — not because it no longer matters, but because it matters differently now.

Competing Impulses

Let me be clear: I’m glad there are recordings of these horrible things. I’m glad they are available.

Because when authorities rush to gaslight the populace with narratives before investigations begin, we need to be able to trust the evidence seen by our own eyes. Our five senses are our best defense against the manipulative control of gaslighting. When in doubt, check. And trust what you see, hear, and feel.

But the need for clarity, for evidence, for facts flies in the face of our need for calm, stability, and grounded peace.

There are no right answers here.

It is okay to choose your mental health. It is good to know the limits of what you can handle. And those limits will differ from day to day, season to season, person to person.

Choose your engagement with intention, never apathy.

The Impact of Witnessing Violence

Part of choosing what you view with intention is understanding the cost, much like informed consent (a medical framework). Costs and risks do not automatically mean you should avoid something, but allow you to engage with the empowerment of choice.

Years ago, while combing through the scholarly literature on the traumatic effects of surviving mass shootings for my dissertation, I came across research detailing the vicarious trauma impacts of schoolchildren who only viewed television footage of a massacre from hundreds of miles away. Because they could relate to the victims, could see themselves in them, these safe and distant children experienced trauma symptoms through television exposure alone.

Later, I worked with a television producer who was required to view raw, unedited security camera footage of a deadly school shooting. The images he saw, though disconnected from his daily life, haunted him in nightmares, intrusive images, and a general restless irritability and edginess that impacted his home life.

Viewing filmed violence and the sudden theft of life is deeply unsettling to our nervous systems.

Vicarious trauma is a ripple of rings in the water into which a stone has been violently hurled. Proximity to the point of impact determines the intensity of the wave, with cascading impacts outward. Though the impacts may be less, they are nonetheless real.

Vicarious trauma leaves your nervous system hyperactivated, your body tensed to react to danger. Feelings of safety evaporate, and hypervigilance takes its place. This activation steals the ease of your laughter, the flexibility of your humor in response to life’s irritations, your awareness of the love and beauty that persist around you. It may make you feel guilty noticing goodness at all.

Being on edge and distracted by feelings of threat and images of violence takes you from the present, damaging connection with family and those you value. It robs you of creativity and freedom of expression. Vicarious trauma robs you of a felt sense of freedom altogether, because freedom is rooted in safety.

Resilience Proofing

I made a conscious decision to view the footage this morning, not out of a desire to gawk, but to see for myself the truth behind what polarized narratives would describe. I waited appreciatively through CNN’s content warning, in which they invited viewers to decide whether to leave the room before airing the footage. And then I watched, twice. I texted my sister, and she shared a video from another angle. I watched it, too. Twice, because it is hard to comprehend what happens so quickly.

And then I went outside. Bare feet in the grass, mild winter sun on my skin. I knew what I needed to write, but I also knew I needed to ground first.

Not because I couldn’t press through. We’re all too good at that.

But to intentionally re-set my nervous system. To resist becoming numb or callous to evil.

So I built in a pause. I reached up to the blue sky, and down to touch the grass, noticing tiny white flowers smaller than my pinky fingernail blooming in the earth. I paused to notice. To allow the tiny specks of beauty. I breathed, I stretched. I raised my feet in the air and felt the wind kiss them with coolness. And then I sat, closed my eyes, and listened to the birds sing.

tiny flower amidst blades of grass in my yard

There’s an annual migration of parrots where I live. Bright green tropical birds with red beaks. They’re not much for birdsong, but we enjoy the exotic thrill of their brief presence. Just allowing them to join me in this space of awareness. Back straight, tuning into the strength in my body, slowing my breath.

And then I came inside to write.

But, oh! There was laundry to hang out. Laundry begun before I knew what had happened this morning. So I stepped back into the sun, basket on hip. This simple task a tangible reminder of the present, of purpose, of peace.

Perhaps your options for grounding look different than mine. Not everyone is blessed with sunshine to thaw their tensed muscles in winter, nor a body that moves without too much pain. But no matter the thermometer, you have your breath, your five senses, and the ability to choose the focus of your attention.

Whether to gird yourself in reality against a flood of gaslighting, or to ground yourself in the mixed truth of beauty in a world holding horrors, your senses are your greatest asset. Use them wisely, directing the flow of your attention with intention.

Know when it is time to step away.

Find work you can do; work that shows clear evidence of efficacy, no matter how trivial. Tasks that remind you of your power to make change, no matter how small or inconsequential. There is a remembering of power there, a remembering that thaws the freeze of fear.

Move your body in whatever way is accessible and appropriate to you. It may be intense: a run, kickboxing, or a sweaty dance. It may be slow and soothing: just some gentle stretching, perhaps even from your seat if that’s what available. But know your body is an asset and a resource to call upon.

Engage in creative outlets to express what’s lodged inside. Paint, write, compose.

Surround yourself with the social supports you need: friends or family who make you feel safe. Set boundaries with those who push more intense information than you can handle, and be respectful in your circles of others’ right to control their own information intake flow.

If you still feel stuck or the fear is rising to your throat and threatening to drown you, reach out for professional support. There is no shame in seeking help; no qualification of immediacy to merit trauma therapy.

Compliments: A Reprise

I had wanted to write about compliments because of the power of spreading kindness in a decreasingly peaceful world. And as I muse on resilience and recovery, this theme comes back to me. Not only do we need to receive the softness of these simple gifts, but there is healing in the noticing and the sharing of honest words of affirmation. Compliments connect us, and that connection matters.

It reminds us of our collective humanity, a truth we so desperately need to recall.

So this weekend, as National Compliment Day passes by almost unnoticed beneath a storm cloud of animosity, I encourage you to notice others. Those you share a home with, and those you do not. Lift someone up by noticing their warmth, their talent, their kindness. Be specific. Depart others’ presence with a simple gift of words, that leaves no demand or expectation.

Spread the love we all need, and notice how it heals your own spirit, too.

Fostering connection. Fostering resilience.

Re-engagement

Self-care for mental health is not about retreat and disengagement, but fortification for continuance. Vicarious trauma feeds on a sense of helplessness. Action and engagement, therefore, are both moral imperative and resilience measures.

We care for our inner worlds through grounding, creativity, and social re-grouping so that we can re-engage in a ruthless world. So that we can be effective makers of change, never losing sight of the innate call of our shared humanity to fight for the human rights of our brothers and sisters.

Witnessing death is harmful to the human spirit. But so, too, is turning away from injustice.

This is why attention to resilience is essential.

So attune outward, informing yourself of the realities in our world through direct sources, resisting the lull of controlling narratives of authoritarianism. Become informed. Then tune inward, calming your nervous system, steadying your resolve. Finally, fortified in truth, steadiness, and purpose, re-engage.

And even if compassion is criminalized, we will help up one another when we are pushed to the ground.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

Below for paid subscribers, I’ve recorded a brief grounding meditation to help regulate the nervous system after witnessing difficult material, and to support staying present without becoming overwhelmed.