Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Dr Vicki Connop's avatar
Dr Vicki Connop
2d

So well said, Deborah. It's unbelievable that, in this day and age, we still live within this narrative, and yet it's clear that we do. The fact that the USA has voted a known sexual predator as President fills me with despair that this culture is anywhere close to changing....

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Teresa Banghart's avatar
Teresa Banghart
1d

Thank you for this information. I was unaware of these statistics although I knew MST was prevalent. It is terrible what the Fox News host did. It is shocking. I am appalled that men could care less about the other half. Dare I say, the better half?!

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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