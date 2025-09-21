Happy Autumnal Equinox, my friends! As light balances darkness today, may you, too, find balance within and around you.

This week I had the pleasure of chatting with Dr. Amber Hull of Under the White Coat on the important topic of reducing barriers to accessing gynecologic care after trauma. Dr. Hull is a women’s health practitioner in Vancouver, Canada, trained in trauma-informed care.

One of the primary symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is avoidance of cues and reminders of the trauma. People who have been through a traumatic event are often white-knuckling their way though daily life, on the edge of anxiety and using enormous amounts of energy to avoid triggers that re-activate a full-blown panic, flashback, or re-experiencing of a terror state. For survivors of sexual, medical, or reproductive trauma, gynecological examinations can be just such a trigger.

However, avoidance of healthcare screenings and ignoring of concerning symptoms can lead to secondary harms. Trauma stresses the immune system, making us more susceptible to a host of physical illnesses and less able to fight them off. When trauma survivors forgo health screenings, we may miss the early stages of disease when treatments are most effective and least invasive.

In this dialogue, Dr. Hull and I discuss ways to manage and mitigate the stress of gynecological care, both as survivors and as clinicians. Dr. Hull shares indicators of when a pelvic exam is most warranted and when it might be okay to skip or access alternative care. We discuss how trauma impacts survivors psychologically and physiologically, and therapies to heal.

As you consider what you need physically and emotionally around the question of gynecological care after trauma, know that you are in charge. You get to make the choices that will best serve you and balance your psychological and physiological needs. You have the right to consent, decline, or withdraw consent from any physical contact, including with physicians. Your body is your own.

As promised, below are the resources Dr. Hull identified in our chat:

To find a trauma-sensitive OB-GYN provider:

International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health: https://app.v1.statusplus.net/membership/provider/index?society=isswsh

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: www.acog.com

Menopause Society: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx

Kink and Polyamory Aware Professionals Network: https://www.kapprofessionals.org/

Directory of physicians who will perform hysterectomy on menstruating adults who have not borne offspring: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Djia_WkrVO3S4jKn6odNwQk7pOcpcL4x00FMNekrb7Q/edit?gid=1318374028#gid=1318374028

Abortion care: www.plannedparenthood.org or https://www.heyjane.com/

And here are some resources I noted for finding effective trauma treatment:

EMDR: https://www.emdria.org/find-an-emdr-therapist/

Brainspotting: https://brainspotting.com/directory/

Somatic Therapy: https://directory.traumahealing.org/

Internal Family Systems therapy: https://ifs-institute.com/practitioners

Trauma Sensitive Yoga: https://www.traumasensitiveyoga.com/facilitators

Hotlines:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Canadian domestic violence resources by province or territory: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/health-promotion/stop-family-violence/services.html

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text “HOPE” to 64673

Rape And Incest National Network (RAINN): www.rainn.org

That’s all for this week! I’m spending the weekend in my native Canada visiting family in Montréal. If any of my readers are Québécois, wave at me from the comments!



with love,

Deborah

