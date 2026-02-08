This post avoids graphic details. It’s an offering of validation and grounding for survivors navigating the current news cycle, with an optional guided practice included below.

I’m sitting beside my teenage son as he prepares a sign for a walk-out protest tomorrow. As we brainstormed ideas, I pulled out protest signs we’d made together 8 years ago. Words that are still (or again) applicable today. Heartbreakingly.

But the fact that we wrote those words and carried those signs half his lifetime ago does not mean their work is done, or that there is nothing left to say. Sometimes words bear repeating.

Last weekend as I sat down to write, feeling torn between my planned friendship post and my rage over the latest Epstein and associates news, I thought of the essay I penned in November as the battle to release the files heated up.

And as I sit here tonight, markers and cardstock and the acrid scent of Sharpie filling our noses, I realize that redundancy’s unimportant. What matters are the words that need to be said.

Even if the same testimony was recorded in sworn eye-witness testimony in court documents available in 2016. The news may not be fresh, but the triggers are.

That’s the thing about triggers: they come again and again, unbidden, without warning. Unleashing a tidal wave of anguish every time.

And every time, we must do the work of regulation.

Because it comes back to us. With every revelation, every heated social media argument, every news pundit minimizing and trivializing and normalizing abuse, exploitation, and depravity. Every system of power protecting those who treat children and their bodies as playthings, pastimes, and prey.

What it Means to be Triggered

The word “trigger” is thrown around a lot lately, used as an insult, a joke, or a lazy reference to anything sparking unpleasant emotion. This waters down the intensity trauma survivors know in our skin, our organs, our bones. When words are co-opted, they steal a tool of expression that might bridge divides in understanding.

To be triggered is to have a trauma response activated unexpectedly, pulling your body into the past as if it’s happening now. You may feel a sharp jolt of panic or be knocked to your knees with a tidal wave of images, sensations, and memories you fight to contain flooding over you all at once. Triggers are set off in response to a cue that associates the present with your traumatic past, often in the subtlest of ways.

Sometimes in overwhelming ways.

A trigger may be as subtle as a scent that matches the air freshener that hung from the rearview mirror during your assault, or as overt as reading of systemic support and cover for chronic child exploitation. It may be the sound of heavy footsteps, or coerced nude images released unredacted. It may be physical and sensory or cognitive and emotional, like the realization that systems of power continue to run unchecked, and watching with dismay as accountability is shrugged off while victims – such as yourself - remain unprotected.

Whatever the trigger, the message your nervous system receives is the same: I am not safe.

Triggers aren’t annoyances. They’re not irritations. They’re not even frustration or insult.

Triggers are a visceral alarm response to a sensory or emotional signal that informs your body – truthfully or, more often, mistakenly – that you are not safe now.

Triggers prime your nervous system to hyperactivation. They ready you for response. They put you on high alert, heart pounding, skin flushed, muscles tensed.

This reaction does not mean you are broken.

It means a part of you is working to protect you. It means that even when the world has let you down, you have not abandoned yourself.

It also means your body and brain are working hard. Very hard; too hard. Because your body has not yet learned to parse danger from false cues. Your nervous system is determined you will not be endangered again, so it reacts to everything that might signal threat. Anything that has meant danger before.

Responding to Triggers

Before trying to change it, pause and appreciate your triggered nervous system. Seriously. Yes, triggers make you feel terrible. Yes, it’s too much. But perhaps you can offer a little thank-you to that part of you trying to keep you safe. It’s a small reframe, but it matters.

Because next we turn to working with, not against, our nervous systems to calm the hyperactivated response and restore a sense of safety.

Your nervous system has two settings. Triggers activate the sympathetic nervous system – which is already turned on far too much of the time when you’re living with the imprint of trauma. Triggers just turn the volume up to max.

The other part is the parasympathetic nervous system. While the sympathetic is responsible for preparing you for fight or flight, the parasympathetic’s job is to restore balance, calm, and soothing, preparing you to rest, restore, and digest both physical and emotional inputs. While the sympathetic may work to keep you safe, the parasympathetic works to keep you healthy.

You can encourage your nervous system to disarm from sympathetic and relax into parasympathetic by tuning into your body. The same body that has tensed to react to cues of danger is your ally and asset; work with it compassionately to reset.

Some inner resources you might reach for:

Notice where the tension is stored in your body and consciously release the muscles.

Tune into your breathing. Has it become rapid? Shallow? Held? Release this, too, taking in fresh air, pulling it in to nourish your brain, and slowly, slowly, exhaling. Continue this process, bringing your focus to the sensations of air in your nostrils, lungs and chest expanding, and breath leaving your mouth. Perhaps put a hand on your belly to help tune into this movement, or place a hand a few inches in front of your mouth to capture the warmth of your exhalations. This slow, deep breath reminds your nervous system that you are safe.

Provide verbal reassurance, either silently or aloud. A simple mantra that has worked for me: In this moment, I and my family are safe.

Consider movement: do you feel a restless energy itching to escape? Give it expression, whether through shaking your limbs, jumping, running, or stretching.

Provide grounding sensory input: a weighted blanket on your lap, a cool fan on your skin, a glass of ice water in your hands and on your tongue, essential oils to inhale. Bring your full attention to these calming sensations, allowing yourself to return to now, to return to here, where you are safe.

Preparing for Triggers

When I work with shooting survivors and war veterans, we make plans to prepare for the fireworks that trigger trauma memories every New Years and 4th of July. We discuss where and with whom they’ll feel safest, how to talk with family or friends about what they may need that night, or how to diminish the flood through sensory dulling tools such as noise-cancelling headphones.

But too often, triggers come without warning.

Lately, for sexual assault survivors, their intrusion is incessant. Social media brings an unpredictable yet continual deluge of news clips, memes, and commentary that both remind survivors of our own buried secrets and reveal who around us is unsafe. The national dialogue unveils who will argue on the side of pedophilia and rape, who would justify the unforgiveable and who, should we disclose, would blame us for our own victimization.

Umbrellas become unbearably heavy when you must hold them all the time.

We’re in a season of showers. Some days bring a downpour, and then there’s a pause. But in the rainy season, it’s good to keep your umbrella ready. And it’s good to give yourself permission to stay inside. You don’t even have to look out the window at the rain, though you can choose this more muted exposure if it feels right. It’s also okay to just turn on an old favorite movie while everyone else tunes in to the thunder and lightning.

You need to do what is best for you.

Sometimes, you avoid the rain during the storm, and just read a summary of weather damage later. Or not at all. Maybe you wait until there’s a possibility of rainbows before you look outside. That’s okay, too.

Or maybe you find someone you trust to walk with you in the rain, holding the umbrella over you.

You might want to prepare some firm boundary statements when others try to drag you out into the rain, such as, “Thanks for sharing, but I’m minimizing my news exposure right now.” Or perhaps, “Yes, it’s awful. Let’s talk about something else. How’s your dog / child / work?”

These sentences serve as umbrellas, shielding you not from awareness, but from becoming soaked. Keeping you in a manageable zone of emotional tolerance, where your grounding and coping skills can best serve you.

For those who have lived similar realities to things described in the slowly releasing Epstein files, there’s no need to read every detail. Those who doubt need to look. You already believe, because you know, deep in your own skin and bones. You know what depraved men can do. You might choose to look through a rain-filtered window, taking in only summaries of what is revealed. If that’s too much, close the curtains. Look away.

But whatever your approach, take a moment to think it through now. Decide what serves you before getting drenched. We often feel we cannot look away, as our nervous systems tell us that hyperawareness keeps us safe.

Too often, that’s untrue.

You are safe. The past is over, even though its imprint remains. You survived.

And that’s what I hope you remember – especially on the hard nights.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

For paid subscribers: I’ve recorded a brief, trauma-informed grounding meditation to accompany this piece—an optional practice you can return to whenever the news feels like too much.