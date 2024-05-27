Last week, a dude whose lifetime achievement is kicking shit deigned himself qualified to pronounce what the lifetime achievements of a little over half the human population should be.

And that (projecting much?) college is of little relevance to fulfilling their / our divine or innate life missions.

Interestingly, this is not dissimilar to what I grew up hearing.

Fortunately, I've always been something of a subversive black sheep. The idea of “accepting your lane and staying in it” never took. Thank goodness.

the author in doctoral graduation regalia

When I was little I was told, "If you want to go to college, you’d better start saving." It wasn't a priority handed to me, just an ideal I held for myself. If that’s something you’d like to do, go for it, I guess. Or don’t.