Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riley Ron Ivey Forrest's avatar
Riley Ron Ivey Forrest
May 5

Comparing trauma can block healing by minimizing your pain,fostering guilt,or trapping you in an " it could have been worse"mindset that dismisses your experience. This often stems from societal pressure, self invalidation, or a coping mechanism to avoid facing the full weight of your emotions. It often prevents us from processing trauma by keep us stuck in denial, shame ,or a cycle of relativizing your suffering against others. We have to break free from this mindset . Appreciate ya for shedding light on this crucial topic .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
David E. Roy Ph.D.'s avatar
David E. Roy Ph.D.
May 4

Nicely done. These reactions are like jumping into a hole to hide from the radiations of the pain. But staying in the hole locks everything in place. It takes courage and support to get out & start moving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture