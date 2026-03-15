Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Amy Thomas's avatar
Amy Thomas
4d

For all those who suffer this trauma

I thank you with an open heart, grateful for the freedom I benefit from. I pray that in someway .. you

feel comfort , safe now and patient care that satisfies and brings joy

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Melissa Rider Carson's avatar
Melissa Rider Carson
1d

Thank you for outlining things that I loosely understood but fully grasp.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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