Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Dr Vicki Connop's avatar
Dr Vicki Connop
3h

This subject has been on my mind a lot lately, both in my client work and my personal life. I think the nuances you describe here are so important. People are not black and white, good or evil. The challenge is, eventually, to hold the complexities of both, and you name that so well here.

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