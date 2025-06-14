Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall
1d

✊💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Christine DiBlasio's avatar
Dr Christine DiBlasio
1dEdited

"Darkness cannot overwhelm light. But light can overwhelm the dark."

Today, in my relatively small little town, people showed up--as they did all over our brave little state. They made signs, They waved. They supported one another.

They gave me hope.

We are not alone. And, we must speak up--each in our own way and in our own time. Together, we can do much. We are not helpless and not without power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture