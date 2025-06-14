Last week, I wrote a post sharing an experience witnessing a hate crime and connecting this to my resolute support of LGBTQIA2S people. And I saw an immediate and substantial drop in subscribers. It stung, but I did not regret my post. I reflected in a public note on my sadness that this topic would send people away rather than engage with challenging ideas, and you showed up. Wow, did you show up! My heart is full of gratitude to all of you who joined me here on Mental Health Musings after seeing that note, and for everyone who paused to write a kind message of encouragement or allyship. The flood of love overwhelmed the hate or apathy. I smiled all day as I read and responded to each thoughtful note, feeling buoyed by this growing community.

That’s the power of showing up.

Darkness cannot overwhelm light. But light can overwhelm the dark.

Every like, reshare, and subscription renewed my faith in humanity. One little “like” may not seem like much, but every single one made a difference to me. Every heart building together to create a rainbow wave of love.

Too often we lose sight of the importance of our little piece of power. I’m just one. What does one voice / heart / vote / protester matter? In an individualistic society, we’ve been conditioned to believe that if our presence isn’t singularly noticed, it doesn’t matter.

And so we stay home from the polls on election day. We skip the protest. We scroll past. It looks like apathy, but really, it’s disempowerment; a disbelief in the truth of collective might.

But rain, coveted, refreshing rain, nourishing rain that cools and soothes and grows, that shapes land and rock, is not a thing. It is many drops, gracing the earth in gentle or thunderous chorus only in the collective. One drop never falls alone. No drop matters more than the next. Yet every drop makes an impact. Every one is needed.

Today, we take to the streets to express our values. For the immigrants, here in L.A. and across the land, who belong with their families and in our communities, of which they are integral parts. For democracy, so fragile. For freedom. No singular body will make a difference, but together, the message is undeniable.

Let’s keep showing up for one another. Never forget, never doubt, that you matter, and you belong.

I’m so grateful you are here.

CHALLENGE: What is one small way you can show up for others this week?

BONUS: I recorded an audio transcript of my February 2nd, 2025 post entitled Black Sheep Belonging. If you’re new here, this might be a good place to start to become familiar with my work. If you’ve been around, the audio is a fresh gift to you. I’m so grateful for your ongoing support!