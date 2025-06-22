Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall
13h

It is. My heart has been so heavy lately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
14h

This is devastating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture