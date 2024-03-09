Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Home
Podcast
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter, periodic LIVE meditations and Q&A’s, and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of an inspiring community of people who are real about their mental health, their uniqueness, their search for place and belonging. Participate in the comments section, or support my work with a subscription. You are so appreciated!

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Mental Health Musings

on loving ourselves enough to become free

People

Dr Deborah Vinall

@dvinall
Dr Deborah Vinall's avatar
Writes Mental Health Musings about the magic of misfits & badassery of black sheep, overcoming trauma, & psychology of current events. Author: Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide, & Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens.
© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture