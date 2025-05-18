Mental Health Musings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
When Shame Begins to Melt
What one child's authenticity taught me about getting help for mental health
13 hrs ago
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
11
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
When Shame Begins to Melt
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Live with Dr Deborah Vinall
A recording from Dr Deborah Vinall's live video
May 12
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
26
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Live with Dr Deborah Vinall
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
46:51
For Every Woman Left Out of the Frame
why Mother's Day belongs to all of us: childless, motherless, and moms
May 10
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
10
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
For Every Woman Left Out of the Frame
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Downward Social Comparison
how comparing trauma blocks healing
May 4
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
11
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Downward Social Comparison
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
April 2025
An Outsized Burden
Reflections on the mental health toll of large families and government pressure to build them
Apr 28
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
20
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
An Outsized Burden
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
The Beauty of Neurodivergence
embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion over blame, shame, and exclusion
Apr 20
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
25
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
The Beauty of Neurodivergence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Eco-Anxiety: Source and Solutions
what is it, and what can we do to mitigate this challenge to mental health?
Apr 13
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
14
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Eco-Anxiety: Source and Solutions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
A Metaphorical Kiss
on learning to love our bodies as allies, lovers, and friends
Apr 6
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
13
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
A Metaphorical Kiss
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
March 2025
What Drives "Doom-scrolling"?
why is it so hard to disengage from social media, even when we can sense it hurting us?
Mar 30
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
20
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
What Drives "Doom-scrolling"?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
1:04
Surviving the Flood
How to moderate media consumption to protect your mental health
Mar 23
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
22
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Surviving the Flood
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Trauma Bonding the “Cherished 51st State”
What can we learn about trauma bonds from the noise in the White House to empower us toward healing and freedom?
Mar 16
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
14
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Trauma Bonding the “Cherished 51st State”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Trauma and PTSD
A recording from Dr Deborah Vinall's live video
Mar 12
•
Dr Deborah Vinall
13
Share this post
Mental Health Musings
Trauma and PTSD
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
18:03
© 2025 Deborah Vinall
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts