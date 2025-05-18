Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

When Shame Begins to Melt
What one child's authenticity taught me about getting help for mental health
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
Live with Dr Deborah Vinall
A recording from Dr Deborah Vinall's live video
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
 and 
Dr. Bronce Rice
21
46:51
For Every Woman Left Out of the Frame
why Mother's Day belongs to all of us: childless, motherless, and moms
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
2
Downward Social Comparison
how comparing trauma blocks healing
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
11

April 2025

An Outsized Burden
Reflections on the mental health toll of large families and government pressure to build them
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
12
The Beauty of Neurodivergence
embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion over blame, shame, and exclusion
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
15
Eco-Anxiety: Source and Solutions
what is it, and what can we do to mitigate this challenge to mental health?
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
2
A Metaphorical Kiss
on learning to love our bodies as allies, lovers, and friends
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
13

March 2025

What Drives "Doom-scrolling"?
why is it so hard to disengage from social media, even when we can sense it hurting us?
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
7
1:04
Surviving the Flood
How to moderate media consumption to protect your mental health
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
16
Trauma Bonding the “Cherished 51st State”
What can we learn about trauma bonds from the noise in the White House to empower us toward healing and freedom?
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
7
Trauma and PTSD
A recording from Dr Deborah Vinall's live video
  
Dr Deborah Vinall
27
18:03
